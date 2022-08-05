Today in History: Kissi Agyebeng sworn-in as Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On August 5, 2021, Kissi Agyebong was sworn in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Special Prosecutor.

The 43-year-old took office as the second occupant of the office following the resignation of his predecessor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu.



Kissi Agyebeng who had been approved for the position by a parliamentary vetting committee, promised to make corruption a costly venture to engage in during his vetting.



“There is no way I can stop corruption. God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he said.



At his swearing in ceremony, the new Special Prosecutor tagged corruption and corruption-related activities as a pandemic which his office, drawing inspiration from the governments fight against COVID-19, will tackle.



“Mr President, we are confronted by two pandemics. One is a health crisis and its outlook is very marked up. The other is not a health crisis but it is also a pandemic which is corruption itself and corruption-related activities,” he said.



“The zeal with which your administration has approached the fight in respect of the health crisis are also seen in respect of the other pandemic, which is corruption,” he added.

He further assured that his administration will suppress corruption to its barest minimum.



“My Office is going to drive it down and repress it to its barest minimum,” he stated.



