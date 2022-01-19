Today in History: Kumasi goes silent as Asantehemaa goes ‘home’ today

Late Nana Afia Serwaa Ampem II

The thirteenth Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II died on November 20, 2016.

Her funeral in January 2017 witnessed the display and observance of rich Ashanti customs and culture. Ahead of her burial, a curfew was imposed on the entire metropolis bringing commercial activities to a halt.



Read about how Kumasi went silent for the burial of the late Queen Mother as published by ultimatefmonline.com below:



Kumasi Metropolis is currently silent as the Manhyia Palace prepares to bury the Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II today.



The thirteenth queen mother who died on November 20, 2016 is being buried with gold ornaments.



A curfew has been imposed and stores in the central business district including banks in the metropolis have all been closed.

The curfew starts from 7:Pm today to tomorrow 4:am where shops will be allowed to open.



Just few cars and people are spotted in town and the streets are deserted.



The body of the queen mother will be transported from the Palace way to Bantama where the stool house is located for some rituals to be performed before she is buried in the evening.



Dignitaries including the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the former President John Dramani Mahama, former Presidents J.A Kufour, JJ Rawlings, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other politicians are expected to commiserate with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Asanteman Council has entreated people in the metropolis to wear black attire and observe the curfew.