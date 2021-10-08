Today in History: Law students demonstrate over legal education

National Association of Law Students with their placards

Two years ago today, some law students hit the streets to demonstrate.

Their concerns was to draw the attention of the Chief Justice to their need to reform the legal education in the country.



The demonstration took place on the streets of Accra.



Today however, there are agitations mounting among some prospective students of the Ghana School of Law after they were said to have failed their entrance examinations.



Read the full original story as first published by GNA on October 8, 2019, below:



The students of the Ghana Law School on Monday demonstrated to draw the attention of the Chief Justice on the need to reform legal education.

The students marched from the Makola Campus through the Atta-Mills High Street and made a stop at the Court Complex, where they sat on the road in silence after reciting the National Anthem.



The aggrieved students, who were in red T-shirts carried placards with various inscriptions that suggested the need to open up the legal system in Ghana.



Some of the inscriptions included "Reform Legal Education Now", "Publish Marking Scheme and Allow Remarking Now", "Enough is Enough", "Abolish the Makola Exam, Decentralise Legal Education".



The students also made a stop at the Attorney General's Office to register their displeasure against the system of legal education in the country.



Amidst the protests, the students presented a copy of the petition to the Attorney General.