Today in History: Mahama has no sympathy for Ghanaians – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, when he was the running mate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the 2016 elections, said that the then John Dramani Mahama administration was the most insensitive government Ghana has had.

The vice president, who was speaking to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region, said that not only was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government uncaring but it was also the most corrupt and incompetent government.



Dr. Bawumia said Mahama was insensitive because his government had increased the price of petrol from Gh¢4.5 to about Gh¢15 per gallon although world prices were going down.



“Why do I say this government is the most uncaring? Last night, I received the news, as all of you have received, that upon all the troubles we are going through with Dumsor and with Ghanaians trying to survive this phenomenon that they (the government) have inflicted upon us for the last three years, they have decided to increase the price of fuel by 9%. How uncaring can you be? This is the government that said I care for you; where is the care?” he questioned.



According to him, the NPP owes a duty to the people of Ghana to ensure that there is a change in government come 2016.

“We owe it a duty to the people of the Upper West region and to the people of Ghana to make sure that we change this government in 2016. We owe it a duty to this country to change this NDC government. You look at all that is happening in this country, and you will come to no conclusion but the fact that this NDC government is the most incompetent, uncaring and corrupt government this country has ever seen,”.



The former deputy governor of the Central Bank was speaking to members of the NPP in the Upper West region on Sunday, after the inauguration of Regional Working Committees for the party, cited the increase in petroleum prices announced on Saturday as a clear indication of how uncaring this government is and why it is time for change.



Dr. Bawumia, wondered how the government could increase fuel prices especially at a time of unprecedented hardships where businesses and individuals are struggling to power their generators in the face of the three-year power crisis.



