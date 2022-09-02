Today in History: ‘Mahama's government pocketing your money’ – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo addressing a campaign rally

In September 2016, then opposition candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accused the government of the day of stealing taxpayers’ money.

According to Nana Addo who maintained that Ghana was not a poor country, the penchant by the then John Dramani Mahama-led government to seek personal welfare over national interests had become detrimental to national growth.



Read the full article as published by classfmonline.com below:



The Mahama-led administration is “pocketing” taxpayers’ money, major opposition flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo has told a crowd at Bunbongnaayili in the Northern Region on campaign tour there.



“Our country is not a poor country, Ghana is not a poor country, and we are a rich country. If we get a government that will use the money for the people of Ghana, our country will develop. Now we have a government that uses the money of Ghana for their own pockets and that is why we are suffering the way we are suffering,” he said on Thursday, 1 September.

The three-time flag bearer said: “I want to tell you, if you give me the chance, we are coming to put in a government that is going to use the money of Ghana for the people of Ghana.”



Mr. Akufo-Addo is billed to visit Damongo today, Friday 2 September. He will be calling on the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tumtumwura Borinasi II. He is also expected to visit Bole, hometown of President John Mahama. He will later proceed to Sawla to wrap up his four-day tour before heading for the Upper West Region.



