Today in History: Meet Kwame Sarfo, the homeless Ghanaian man turned Super Star in the USA

Exactly three years ago, GhanaWeb shared the story of young Ghanaian youth living in the USA, Kwame Sarfo, who at some point had no place to call home, but against all odds rose to came a superstar in the USA.

Kwame Sarfo, who now holds a doctorate degree and is regarded as a stud and fitness 'magician’, had to be sleeping in his car because he had to use the income he had to be off loans he had acquired to pay his school fees.



According to him, his rise to fame began when he landed a job to work as a model for four modelling agencies.



"After I graduated with the first masters and paid off the loan completely, I went through a little rough spot. For some weeks I was living in and out of my car, hotels sometimes. It was a tough time but that's when I realized that God puts us in situations that he knows we can overcome," he said.



He’s 25 and already a third-degree holder, a stud, and a fitness ‘magician’ whose story has inspired many around the world.

Ghanaian-born Kwame Sarfo who went through tough times pushed through the odds to cover his tuition through college twice whilst working assiduously on a small business his parents bought when he turned 12.



At the age of 23, he single handedly was able to sign a cheque of 60,000 US Dollars to pay off all loans he had acquired during school.



He resorted to sleeping in and out of his car because he had no place to call a home considering all his monies had been used to pay debtors.



In those instances however, he was more challenged he said, to face life and give it his best shot.



“My parents bought a small business when I was 12, since then, I’ve been working all throughout college. When I was 23, a week after I graduated with my masters, I wrote a check of 60,000 dollars, paid off all my loans”.

“After I graduated with the first masters and paid off the loan completely, I went through a little rough spot. For some weeks I was living in and out of my car, hotels sometimes. It was a tough time but that’s when I realized that God puts us in situations that he knows we can overcome”.



His journey towards fame however began when he landed a job after school, and was picked up as a model by four agencies.



Kwame who has gone viral on social media for his amazing workout techniques is making various strides also. His inspiration he explained was this;



“I was listening to a podcast and they said the most successful people wake up before sunrise and that Bill Gates wakes up before 4:30. It also said that Bill Gates wakes up at 4:30, so I said to myself, If he can wake up at 4:30, I gotta catch up to him. So everyday when I wake up at 4:30, I say a quick little prayer to God, and I just get to it”.



