Today in History: NPP will never trust EC – John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

On this day in 2017, the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu stated that his party will never trust the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

John Boadu who was then serving as the Acting-General Secretary of the NPP hinted that the allegations against then EC chair Charlotte Osei and her two deputies confirmed their suspicions about the country’s election governing bodies.



“As for Electoral Commission, there is no way in the history of our party that we’re going to trust any electoral commission or whatsoever, we won’t. To hear the story that is being told now, one commissioner accusing the other, if we had sat down without taking our destiny into our own hands [in 2016], we would have been laughing at the wrong side of our mouth now,” he stated emphatically.



Mr. Boadu made this comment while addressing delegates at the party’s Volta Regional Conference in Ho.



Read the full story originally published on July 29, 2017, on Ghanaweb



The acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated the party will never trust the country’s Electoral Commission.

According to him, the recent allegations and counter-allegations emanating from the Chairperson of the EC and her two deputies have entrenched the party’s mistrust for the Commission over the years.



Addressing delegates at the party’s Volta Regional Conference in Ho on Thursday, Mr. Boadu asserted that, but for the vigilance of the NPP and its supporters in the December 2016 elections, victory could have eluded them.



The acting general secretary while commending the party’s ranks and file in the Volta region for their spirited efforts towards bringing the NPP back to power, also cautioned them to be mindful of their public utterances, so as not to cast a slur on the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration.



Prioritize NPP Supporters for Jobs

The National Youth Organizer Sammy Awuku also entreated government functionaries to give first priority to NPP supporters whenever there are available opportunities in their institutions and establishments.



He noted that, just as supporters of the erstwhile NDC administration benefited from such opportunities, it would not be out of place for NPP supporters to enjoy the same, since they are all Ghanaian citizens.



“To our government appointees please when you’re throwing the good news let some touch our party people first. Our DCEs don’t be worried when they say you’re satisfying your party people. Let me tell you when in 2010, NDC carried their supporters to South Africa [Fifa World Cup], we didn’t complain when they carried them to Equatorial Guinea and Brazil, we didn’t complain because to us, they’re Ghanaians,” he stated.



Adding that “If everybody needs a job in Ghana when you give an NPP man job, you have given a Ghanaian a job. For us at the national office, we’ll ensure that this time our party people to are able to sleep and sleep well. That’s the only way that we can come back in 2020 and it’s time for campaign and nobody will sit at home and tell us, we didn’t get anything.”



The annual Regional Delegates conference of the NPP held at the OLA SHS Assembly hall in Ho brought together party members from all 26 constituencies, as well as MMDCEs, Government appointees, and Regional Party executives, including Chairperson, Madam Esther Edjeani and Secretary, Joseph Homenya.