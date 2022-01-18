Today in History: Only Ghanaian leaders grow older, become sillier and draw closer to satan – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

Kwame Asare Obeng, a social commentator a public advocate popularly known as Kwame A Plus, in 2020, pointed out what he said was a negative correlation between the age of Ghanaian leaders and their wisdom to lead.

According to A Plus, despite the natural role of age being synonymous to wisdom, Ghanaian leaders seem to exhibit otherwise.



Read the full article published by GhanaWeb.com



Founder of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has taken a subtle swipe at Ghanaian leaders over some decisions and policies they introduce in their various positions.



Old age they say comes with wisdom but Kwame A Plus finds it ironic that Ghanaian leaders exhibit the opposite of what is supposed to be natural. In their case, according to him, they become sillier and wicked.



His comments come on the back of the National Identification Authority’s nationwide GhanaCard exercise it is embarking on to provide Ghanaians a new identification mode which they say will allow the citizen access services on many fronts.



In a rather sacarstic post, he said,



Here is the full post below:



According to the NIA, the Ghana card can be used for



1. Health Service Delivery.



2. Passport Acquisition.



3. Acquisition of Drivers License



4. Shipping and Clearing of Goods

5. Banking Services



6. Credit Information



7. Registration of Business



8. School Enrollment



9. Job Search



10. Disaster Management



11. Access to Social Services

12. Child Rights Protection



13. Traveling Accross West Africa



14. E-commerce and Payments



15. Pension Claims



16. Sim Card Registration



17. Hire Purchase



18. Insurance Claims

19. Receiving Remittance From Abroad



The only thing you cannot do with your Ghana card is to walk to a polling station and request a ballot paper to enable you vote for a candidate of your choice. So we have decided to spend over 400 million dollars to produce another card just for that purpose.



What I know is that, as people grow older, they gain more wisdom and draw closer to God. Unfortunately, as African leaders grow older they become silly, wicked and draw closer to Satan.