Today in History: President Akufo-Addo rejects GH¢500,000 Christmas hamper

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is reported to have outrightly rejected a GH¢500,000 Christmas Hamper offered to him by an unnamed corporate organization.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency of the Central region Kennedy Ohene Agyepong who revealed this on Tuesday, said the management of the said organization visited him on December 23 last year.



“On the 23rd of December, a company paid the then president-elect a visit to wish him well ahead of the yuletide where they dropped the said amount but he rejected”, he revealed on an Accra-based TV station.

This according to him, this goes to give credence to the fact that the president is poised to fight corruption in society and will go all out to hunt all those who may engage in underhand dealings.



He indicated that the current president has shown he is incorruptible which is why Ghanaians mandated him to govern the country for the next four years.



The President during his inaugural address on January 7, 2017 reiterated his resolve in fighting corruption in the system stating “If your goal in coming into government is to enrich yourself, then doesn’t come. Go to the private sector. Public service is going to be exactly that; public service!”



He directed such persons who want to dip their hands into the public purse to rather find their way to the private sector because when he is voted as President, he will jealously guard public funds.



According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money but “if that is your goal, stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”

He hinted that he will create an office of Special Prosecutor in Ghana’s public space to ensure accountability.



The Special Prosecutor will be charged to fight against corruption.



Persons who will serve in this special office will not be chosen by the President but “by a formula that will ensure their independence and the capacity to do their work.”