Today in History: Professor Opoku-Agyemang as Vice Presidential candidate didn’t help NDC – Political analyst

Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Con

In December 2020, political analyst and governance expert, Frederick Agyarko Oduro, explained some of the reasons the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was defeated in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the party’s defeat was as a result of the party’s decision to choose a lady as its vice presidential candidate.



“I think the experiment of taking a woman Vice Presidential candidate was something that did not work for the Former President John Dramani Mahama,” he told GBC radio in an interview



Read the full original story as first published on GhanaWeb but sourced from Mynews.gh on December 10, 2020 below:



Political Analyst and governance expert Frederick Agyarko Oduro has said one of the reasons the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was defeated in the 2020 general elections was as a result of the party’s decision to choose a lady as its Vice Presidential candidate.



According to Mr. Oduro who described the party’s decision as “experiment”, his assertion is based on analysis of the results of the election and not research he has conducted.

“I think the experiment of taking a woman Vice Presidential candidate was something that did not work for the Former President John Dramani Mahama”, he told GBC radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, the fact that President Akufo-Addo won almost all the 22 constituencies polling 613,804 votes in the Central Region alone with NDC wining 538,829 is an indication that, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman did not do well in her own region.



He challenged the NDC’s Vice Presidential saying at least Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman could have helped to win Komenda area where she comes from.



The political expert again applauded Former President Mahama saying he did well in the Greater Accra Region hence if his running mate had worked a little hard to poll votes from the Central Region, the NDC could have made a great change in the election results.



Meanwhile, the NDC in the parliamentary elections was able to increase its seats from 3 to 12 seats now.