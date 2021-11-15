Today in History: 'Rawlings loved Ghana dearly, we've lost a great icon' – Agyinasare

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings

A year ago today, Bishop Charles Agyinasare said the late former president Jerry John Rawlings loved Ghana dearly, adding that his passing is a big loss to Ghana.

This was during a church service after the death of the former president Jerry John Rawlings was announced.



Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020.



Speaking on the demise of the former president, he said “I also want to take this opportunity, on behalf of the entire Perez Family, to express my deepest condolences to our former First Lady, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, the nation, and the NDC party, which he founded.

“On the occasions that I met and talked with Mr. Rawlings, it was clear that he loved this nation dearly; and, looking back, I can say we’ve lost a very great icon”.



Read the full original story as first published on GhanaWeb but sourced from 3news.com on Thursday, November 5, 2020, below: