Today in History: Sorry I led a charge to remove you for a mother serpent of corruption – A Plus to Mahama

Read the original full story as posted by GhanaWeb but sourced from mynews.gh.com on Friday, November 29, 2019:



Social Commentator and General Manager for Class Media Group, Kwame A Plus has apologized to the former President of Ghana leading a charge in 2016 to take him out of power.

According to him, in 2016 he was of the belief that Akufo-Addo will do better than John Mahama was doing.



However, he has been proven wrong by Akufo-Addo and the people in the office under his administration who have proven to be more corrupt than the John Mahama led administration.



He used the opportunity to apologize to the former President who is seeking a second term in office to better the fortunes of Ghanaians.



A Plus’ birthday post read, “Happy birthday JM, I feel ashamed that we campaigned to remove you from power because ak)nf3m flew to Burkina Faso and corruption, only to bring the “the mother serpent of corruption” under whose watch 500 excavators vanished, over 400 aboboyaa vamoosed into thin air, 600.000 litres of fuel evaporated, a minister turned his office into a visa connection office, PPA boss accumulated over 45.000.000.00 million Ghana cedis in two and half years. Sometimes I sit down and wonder how we removed you because you had many ministers and accused you of running a family and friends government only to bring this sakawa man and his family government and many appointees like Keta School Boys. Anyway, let me end it here. Happy birthday.”