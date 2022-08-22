0
Today in History: Sycophants have hijacked President Akufo-Addo - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong 4.png Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In August 2017, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged amongst other things that some selfish, underserving people had taken over the governance.

Speaking on Oman FM’s Boiling Point program, Mr. Agyapong, said President Akufo-Addo was repeating the mistakes of the erstwhile Mahama administration which triggered Ghanaians to boot them out of government.

He said because of the NDC’s refusal to chastise the Ibrahim Mahama, brother of the former president, they ended up losing 2016 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong insisted that persons like Duke Ofori-Attah and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko have hijacked the president from everyone and are using their positions to engage in acts that could derail the party’s fortunes and sink the president’s image.

Read the full story originally published on August 21, 2017, on Ghanaweb

