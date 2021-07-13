Today in History: The only thing that moves Akufo-Addo is demonstration - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, in 2019 stated that it has become necessary for citizens to continually embark on demonstrations as that was the only way of channelling their grievances to the ruling government.

He made this statement on the back of the 'Kum Yen Preko' demo organized in 2019 by his party in Accra to register their displeasure against the “hardship and oppression” in the country.



Mr Gyamfi noted that: “It seems the only thing that moves this government is demonstration…immediately drivers decided to join 'kum yen preko' to protest against the luxury tax…Finance minister announced that the luxury tax will be reviewed. The same thing applies to Menzgold issue."



The NDC, in July 2021, organized another demonstration dubbed “March for Justice” over the rise in insecurities in the country while demanding justice for the death of two people during the Ejura protest.



Read the full story originally published on July 13, 2019, on Ghanaweb



"The media needs to help us do more of this demonstration…because it seems the only thing that moves this government is demonstration…immediately drivers decided to join 'kum yen preko' to protest against the luxury tax…Finance minister announced that the luxury tax will be reviewed. The same thing applies to Menzgold issue…" says the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

He was speaking to the aftermath of 'Kum Yen Preko' demonstration organised by the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



Participants of the protest cited unbearable economic hardship and oppression experienced under the current Akufo-Addo administration as reasons for the demonstration.



They also raised concerns about insecurity as well as attack on media freedom among others.



Joining the pressure group for the protest march were the Minority Caucus in Parliament, the Greater Accra Market Women Association and Head Potters Association.



Others included the Concerned Drivers Union, True Drivers Union, Free Media Vanguard, Coalition of National Sovereignty Aggrieved Menzgold Customers as well as the unpaid customers of Gold Coast Fund Management.