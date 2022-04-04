Today in History: Two Kasoa teenagers arrested for murdering a 10-year-old, severing ear for rituals

It was one of those reports that many did not immediately believe especially because of the suspects involved in the crime but GhanaWeb reported on how the police had arrested two boys over a murder incident at Kasoa.

The two, 16-year-old Felix Nyarko, and Nicholas Kini, 17, are reported to have invited the deceased into an uncompleted building where they hit him with a club and cement blocks, killing him at about 9:30am the same morning.



Read the full story originally published on Sunday, April 4, 2021 by GhanaWeb here:



Two teenagers have been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy in what seems to be a ritual murder.



Reports available to GhanaWeb indicates the police received a distress call on Saturday at about 10:15 am about a homicide incident at Coca-Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to preliminary police investigations, the victim identified as Ishmael was killed by 16-year-old Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini, 17.

Police sources say the boys then buried the deceased in the uncompleted building with the hope of coming back for his body in the night for ritual purpose.



Some neighbours however caught wind of their actions and raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the two.



The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital awaiting post-mortem whilst the suspects have been taken into custody.



Some reports claim that the suspects were told by a fetish priest to bring human parts for money rituals hence their actions.

The mother of the victim, Hajia Maame has spoken to Citi News and expressed shock over her son’s demise.



