Today in History: Watch video of former US First Lady Pat Nixon’s visit to Ghana 51 years ago

Exactly 51 years ago today, the first lady of the United States of America, Pat Nixon visited Ghana.

The visit was her second to Ghana after she and her husband, Richard Nixon visited the country in 1957 when Richard was a vice president.



According to Pat Nixon, the visit is a reaffirmation of the ties and friendship between Ghana and the US.



Recalling their visit to Ghana following the country’s independence, the first lady described the atmosphere on the day as “great and noisy.”



Mrs. Nixon’s visit to Ghana formed part of an 8-day journey to a number of African countries including Liberia, Ivory Coast and Ghana.



A video of the first lady’s visit shared by AP shows Mrs. Nixon arriving in Ghana aboard a presidential jet to a welcome celebration led by the then Prime Minister of Ghana, Kofi Abrefa Busia and his wife.



As part of her visit to Ghana, Mrs. Nixon visited Aburi to see Nana Osae Djan II, a chief she and her husband met during their visit in 1957.

Mrs. Nixon also addressed Ghana’s parliament which was then known as the National Assembly.





