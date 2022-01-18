Today in History: We will resist any attempt to frustrate Akufo-Addo – Sam Pyne warns NDC MPs

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Samy Pyne in January 2021, stated that the government would not tolerate any form of the distraction of government business by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

His comment was on the back of the election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a member of the NDC as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament and leader of the legislative arm of Ghana’s government in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.



Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne has warned the NDC Members of Parliament not to disturb the smooth running of the economy.



According to him, the NPP will resist any attempt made to frustrate President Akufo-Addo's second term in office.



The 8th Parliament is led by an NDC member, Speaker Alban Bagbin. There is the notion that as 'an NDC Speaker', he can team up with NDC MPs to frustrate the government.

However, Sam Pyne says it will not be tolerated.



Meanwhile, Speaker Alban Bagbin has promised to be impartial in the discharge of his duties.



Address the House, he said: "Hon Members, I intend to live by the Oath I swore on the occasion of my election to this office, to respect, obey and abide by the will of the House. I am fully committed to being fair and impartial. But I am also fully committed to being firm. Members must also in reciprocity, respect and abide by my rulings and instructions. When in disagreement, the Standing Orders of the House, has the answer. I will apply the authority of the House as symbolized by the Mace, to protect and defend the prerogatives, privileges and immunities of Parliament, members and staff as provided under the laws of the country".



