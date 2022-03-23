Today in History: What happened to your beautiful production theory? - Kwesi Pratt asks Dr. Bawumia

Renowned Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, a year ago, took a swipe at the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after the government introduced new tax measures in the 2021 budget statement.

According to him, the introduction of the new taxes was not in line with the promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take away taxes of businesses in order to increase the production of goods and services and thus create more jobs.



Pratt indicated that this idea was particularly championed by the vice president.



"I remember that Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said instead of taxation, we should use production as a means of mobilizing resources for national development. What has happened to the production? Look at these new taxes which have been introduced. What happened to the beautiful theory about production as a means of mobilizing resources?" he questioned.



Background



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, March 12, presented the 2021 Budget Statement to Parliament.



In the budget, government has introduced six new taxes which include;

- Tax on betting/gaming



- Covid-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS), and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)



- Energy Sector Recovery Levy of 20 pesewas per litre on fuel.



- Review of road tolls



- Sanitation and Pollution levy and

- Financial sector cleanup levy



