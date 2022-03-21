0
Today in History: You dare not shoot up the price of cement - Wontumi warns cement dealers

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, two years ago, warned suppliers of steel and cement products in Ghana not to increase the prices of their products.

According to Antwi-Boasiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, he had intelligence that some suppliers of cement were about to increase their prices due to the propaganda of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I have my ears on the ground and I have been told that from tomorrow, some of the dealers would be adding GH¢ 2.5 to the price of cement. This is a bad move and shouldn’t happen.

"Some politicians are behind this move and it doesn’t augur well for the nation. Already they have added GH¢ 1 to the product and want to move it to GH¢ 2.5. It would be a total rip-off and we can’t have this situation developing,” he said.

Read the full story originally published on March 21, 2019 by peacefmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has served notice to leading suppliers in steel and cement products not to fall for the propaganda of the National Democratic Congress by increasing the cost of their products to ward off potential buyers.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, claims he has picked up intelligence that some of the cement suppliers intend to increase the cost of the building material by GH¢ 2.5 which shouldn’t be the case.

“I have my ears on the ground and I have been told that from tomorrow, some of the dealers would be adding GH¢ 2.5 to the price of cement. This is a bad move and shouldn’t happen. Some politicians are behind this move and it doesn’t augur well for the nation. Already they have added GH¢ 1 to the product and want to move it GH¢ 2.5. It would be a total rip-off and we can’t have this situation developing,” he said.

