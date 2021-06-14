Today in history: Akufo-Addo presiding over an incompetent, lawless government – Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Exactly three years ago in 2017, former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho described President Akufo-Addo’s government as 'incompetent and lawless.

Among other concerns raised during GHOne TV’s breakfast show on June 14, 2017, the NDC Deputy General Secretary asked that the President stay home to work and stop globetrotting.



He asked if the President wants to change his citizenship due to his incessant travels at that time.



He also cited the controversial Euro Bond issue, party foot soldiers attacking state institutions, and added the Military high command is equally offended that the Commander-in-Chief chose to attend an “Oceans Summit” over the funeral service of Major Maxwell Mahama.



“They went into the flagstaff house and beat up a serving officer right under the nose of the President and Vice President. Is that competence? Is that competence? It is gross incompetence and lawlessness. So that is why we are saying that it is only under the watch of Nana Akufo-Addo we are seeing lawlessness fly on several unguarded wings out of the window and it is so sad.” Koku Anyidoho stated.



