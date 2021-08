Today in history: Drunkards Association wants double-track system introduced at drinking spots

The Association called for a double-track system at drinking bars

In August 2020, President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, Moses Drybon, charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to introduce a double-track system at drinking spots as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to Mr Drybon, the move was to reduce the spread of the virus among persons who regularly visit pubs and drinking spots.



“In an open place where people can rush in to drink… when you drink to some level, we will allow you to go home so that we allow others to also come. We will give you a card, if you’re in the gold batch you will come in the evening, if you are in the green batch you will come in the morning so that we will be able to observe the social distancing protocols,” Moses Drybon said in an interview on JoyNews.



Read the full story originally published on August 3, 2020, on Ghanaweb



The Drunkards Association of Ghana wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to introduce a double-track system at drinking spots all over the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation on measures to be taken by government to fight the coronavirus pandemic announced the reopening of drinking spots and tourist sites in the country.



While places such as pubs and nightclubs remained closed, the president noted that open-air drinking spots can operate by observing the laid down coronavirus protocols.

However, National President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, Moses Drybon, has disclosed that the president must initiate a double-track system at drinking spots as part of measures to avoid overcrowding.



According to him, the drinking spot double-track system - which will be in the morning and evening - will ensure that social distancing is properly observed.



“In an open place where people can rush in to drink… when you drink to some level we will allow you to go home so that we allow others to also come. We will give you a card if you’re in the gold batch you will come in the evening, if you are in the green batch you will come in the morning so that we will be able to observe the social distancing protocols,” Moses Drybon told JoyNews.



He also pleaded with the government to provide drunkards with free Personal Protective Equipment.



“We need free PPEs because if we are not protected, we’re likely to crash into people.”