Today in history: Ghana is an 'eyesore' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo has described the current state of Ghana as “an eyesore.”

The former attorney general argued the economy and institutions are collapsing under the John Mahama-led administration and it will only take the thumbs of Ghanaians to reverse the trend.



He reiterated his commitment towards bringing wealth and prosperity to all parts of the country, without discrimination, if Ghanaians give him the mandate in this year’s election.



“What is happening in Ghana is an eyesore and this should not be our lot. There are no jobs and everyone is suffering. The least said about electricity the better. I have said it and I will repeat it again. When I win, I will reduce electricity tariffs. I will remove the taxes that have been placed on electricity, which have unnecessarily increased the tariffs,” Akufo-Addo said when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Atti Morkwaa Traditional Area, Oseadeayo Kwesi Kennin IV.



“I am asking Ghanaians to use the power of their thumbs to change the situation in Ghana and bring an NPP government headed by Akufo-Addo that will transform the fortunes of our country. We have done it before. President Kufuor did a tremendous amount of work for Ghana. We are equally coming to do a lot for our nation,” the former foreign affairs minister said.



?seadeayo Kwesi Kennin IV said Ghana is indebted to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, for accepting the split 5-4 verdict in the 2013 election petition.

According to him, “because of Nana Akufo-Addo’s patience, peaceful nature and love for Ghana, he accepted the verdict and let everything go. He gave Ghanaians the opportunity to experience the difference between water and wine these last 4 years, so that when the time for elections are due, he will present himself to the Ghanaian electorate. His actions brought peace and unity to Ghana. We thank him very much for that.”



Bemoaning the ‘winner-takes-all’ syndrome in Ghana’s politics, which in his opinion alienates brilliant Ghanaian minds who can help solve Ghana’s problems, ?seadeayo Kwesi Kennin backed Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for the election of MMDCEs.



“Just as President Kufuor brought Paa Kwesi Nduom into his government, I urge you to follow this laudable initiative because this will bode well for Ghana. Already, I have heard you say you will ensure the election of MMDCEs to enhance local accountability and I fully associate myself with these comments,” he said.



“As chiefs, we also have one vote and we belong to no party. But we all saw what Odoom did for us. Thus, I am urging the electorate to vote for Odoom so he can also contribute his quota to the development of Twifo Atti Morkwaa,” he noted.