Today's Akufo-Addo no longer humble, hard-working and selfless – Nyaho Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stating that the First Gentleman has lost key leadership traits he bore years ago.



Nyaho Tamakloe, a known critic of the Akufo-Addo government, made this known when he met a cross-section of the media at his residence in Accra on October 28, to address some pertinent issues in the country.



Part of his opening comments were as follows: "Before I begin, permit me to state without any fear of contradiction that, Akufo-Addo is the most lawless president Ghana has ever had and does not believe in the rule of law. This act of his in recent times has found its way into our local government system," he said.



But beyond the issue of the chaos that characterized the MMDCE elections, which he took time to enumerate a number of to buttress his point, the former ambassador added that Akufo-Addo has lost three key traits that endeared him to supporters.

“I have known Akufo-Addo for over forty years, the Akufo-Addo that I know, is not the Akufo-Addo that I see now. The Akufo-Addo that I know was selfless, very humble, hard-working and that is why some of us followed him.



He continued: “You’ll be surprised if I tell you when I was an ambassador, I was in pain when I heard that Akufo-Addo might be by-passed for Alan Kyerematen, because I felt he was the right person to lead this country at that time.



"The Akufo-Addo that I knew years back is not the Akufo-Addo that I see today," he added.








