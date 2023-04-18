0
Today’s Weather Forecast – April 18, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon.

There are chances of thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities over parts of the country later this afternoon and into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over coastal, mountainous, and forest areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

