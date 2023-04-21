Today’s Weather Forecast – April 21, 2023

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Northern half will be partly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny as the day
progresses.
Misty weather will dominate much of the middle and coastal sectors early this
morning.
However, few places in the Southern half and transition sector is expected to have
cases of localized thunderstorms or rains from late afternoon into the evening.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)
