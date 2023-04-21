0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – April 21, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern half will be partly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny as the day

progresses.

Misty weather will dominate much of the middle and coastal sectors early this

morning.

However, few places in the Southern half and transition sector is expected to have

cases of localized thunderstorms or rains from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments