0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – April 26, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions with rain is expected over most places in the Northern

and Transition of the country this morning, becoming sunny as the day progresses.

However, the middle and coastal is expected to have some cases of thunderstorms and rain this morning into the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances