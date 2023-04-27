0
Today's Weather Forecast – April 27, 2023

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The entire country is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions this morning.

Sunny intervals will be experienced as the day progresses, with some areas (especially the middle sector) experiencing thundery and rain activities later in the day.

Misty weather is expected along the coast, hilly and forest areas of southern Ghana this morning.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

