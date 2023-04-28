0
Today’s Weather Forecast – April 28, 2023

Fri, 28 Apr 2023

Cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning with chances of slight to moderate rains over few places in the southwestern portions.

Sunny conditions are expected across sectors in the afternoon.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms or rain over few places from late afternoon into the evening.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over coastal, mountainous and forest areas of southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

