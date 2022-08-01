0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 1, 2022

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably Cloudy conditions would be experienced across sectors of the country this morning with chances of slight to moderate rain over few places, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The report adds that There would be occasional sunny breaks over most parts of the country this afternoon with few cases of thunderstorms or rains over parts of the middle sector and the northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening

Also, early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 22°C while the minimum temperature will be 29°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
