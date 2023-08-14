Today’s Weather Forecast – August 14, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Variably cloudy conditions are expected this morning over the country with a few

cases of slight rain or drizzle in the southern sector.



Sunny intervals should be expected in the afternoon.



However, the Northern half is expected to have cases of thunderstorms and rain from afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)