Today’s Weather Forecast – August 15, 2022

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected to dominate the atmosphere in all sectors of the country throughout the day, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Also, cases of slight rains are expected over the northern sector this morning.

Places over the middle and coastal sectors are likely to experience slight rain or drizzle this morning and in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms or rain are expected over the northern sector and the transition zone in the late afternoon hours.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

