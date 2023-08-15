Today’s Weather Forecast – August 15, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy conditions are expected over the entire country with chances of slight rains or drizzle being experienced by places within the Coastal sector and few areas of the middle sector.

However, most parts of the country are expected to be cloudy with few areas experiencing slight rains in the afternoon.



Misty and foggy conditions are expected over mountainous, forest, and coastal areas this early morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)