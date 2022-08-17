0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 17, 2022

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mist and fog patches will be seen over places in the forest and high ground areas and the extreme coastline in the early morning hours, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Drivers, pedestrians and fisherfolks have been advised to take caution due to the reduced visibility.

Cloudy weather with sunny breaks will be experienced as the day progresses into noon with chances of slight rain or drizzle occurring over very few places in the country today.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

