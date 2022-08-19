0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 19, 2022

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A rainstorm engulfing the northeastern flank of Ghana is expected to induce cloudiness with moderate thunderstorms or rain over places in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Savannah, Oti and Bono East regions, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The Storm is expected to propagate westwards to affect the Upper west region later. Southern Ghana will be mostly cloudy with pockets of slight to moderate rains over places.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

