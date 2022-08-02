0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 2, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy weather conditions are expected over most parts of the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Also, sunny breaks are anticipated in the afternoon with few areas experiencing rainfall activities later in the day towards the evening.

However, early morning mist or fog patches will form over mountainous and forested areas of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
