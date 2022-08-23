0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 23, 2022

Tue, 23 Aug 2022

The current thunderstorms over the northern half will continue to persist and affect places in the transition and middle sectors with cases of thunderstorms or rains from now till midmorning and late afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports

Early morning mist and chances of slight to moderate rains are expected over hilly, forest areas and parts of the coast this morning.

However, mostly cloudy weather will be observed across most parts of the country during the forecast period.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

