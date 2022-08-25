0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 25, 2022

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning misty/foggy weather is expected, especially over the higher grounds within the Southern half of the country, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Sunny conditions are expected after midmorning across all sectors of the country, becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Later in the night, thunder and rain activities are expected over places within the Northern and transition and the middle belts.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
