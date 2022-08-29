0
Today’s Weather Forecast – August 29, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning which could produce a few cases of slight rains, particularly over the middle sector, Ghana's meteorological Agency reports.

Also, the afternoon will be partly cloudy with a few sunny intervals across the country, and in the evening there will be slight chances for rains over parts of the north and middle sector.

Early morning mist forms over the coastal, forest and hilly places.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

