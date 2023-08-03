Today’s Weather Forecast – August 3, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mostly cloudy conditions will affect most areas in the country this morning, which is likely to produce slight rains over these areas.

Brief sunny periods will dominate across the various sectors as the day



progresses.



Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest, and coastal areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)