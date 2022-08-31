Today’s Weather Forecast – August 31, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected across sectors of the country with cases of thunderstorms of varying intensities over parts of the Northern and Southern halves this morning into the afternoon.

Ghana Meteorological Agency also reports that occasional sunshine would be experienced over some places as the day progresses.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 2°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



