Today’s Weather Forecast – December 11, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 11 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country today, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Northern Ghana will remain slightly hazy throughout the period.

Few cases of thundershowers are expected within southern Ghana later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 26°C while the minimum temperature will be 32°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

