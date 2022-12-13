Today’s Weather Forecast – December 13, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Dry and hazy conditions will prevail over the northern sector throughout the forecast period with visibilities ranging from 400m to 900m.

Most areas within southern Ghana on the other hand will experience partly cloudy and misty weather this morning.



Sunny periods will be experienced as the day progresses.



Few areas over the Western Coast are however expected to experience localised thundery and rain activities later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)