Today’s Weather Forecast – December 14, 2022

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Early morning mist and fog patches are expected over the coastal, forest and hilly areas of southern Ghana.

Partly cloudy condition is expected over most parts of the country this morning, becoming periodically sunny as the day progresses.

The Northern half of the country will continue to experience relatively dry, hot and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with visibilities ranging from 400m to 800m.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
