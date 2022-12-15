Today’s Weather Forecast – December 15, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches over few places.

The Northern half of the country will continue to experience relatively dry and hazy conditions with hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibility throughout the forecast period.



Slight chance of thunderstorms and rain are expected over the south western half later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)