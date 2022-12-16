Today’s Weather Forecast – December 16, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Early morning mist and fog will prevail over places in the southern half of the country, becoming partly sunny as the day progresses.

The Northern sector however will experience dryness with slight to moderately hazy conditions throughout the forecast period, and relatively cool night.



Slight chance of thunderstorm or rain is expected in the morning and evening over the western coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)