0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 16, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist and fog will prevail over places in the southern half of the country, becoming partly sunny as the day progresses.

The Northern sector however will experience dryness with slight to moderately hazy conditions throughout the forecast period, and relatively cool night.

Slight chance of thunderstorm or rain is expected in the morning and evening over the western coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea