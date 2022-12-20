0
Today’s Weather Forecast – December 20, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon with few cases of rainy activities.

However, mist or fog patches are expected to form over mountainous and forest areas of the southern half.

The transition and the Northern belt of the country will continue to experience relatively dry and hazy conditions with reduced visibility (3 km – 7 km).

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

