0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 21, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly, forest and mountainous areas.

Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the transition and some parts of the middle sectors, whiles the northern sector is expected to be hazy throughout the forecast period.

There are chances of slight to moderate rains over few places in the middle and coastal sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details