Today's Weather Forecast – December 23, 2022

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Most areas within southern Ghana will experience partly cloudy and misty weather this morning.

Sunny periods are expected as the day progresses, with portions of the middle sector and Transitional belt experiencing slightly hazy conditions.

Few areas over the Western Coast are however expected to experience localised thundery and rain activities later in the day.

The northern sector will remain dry and slightly hazy with relatively hot afternoon temperatures.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

