Today’s Weather Forecast – December 26, 2022

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Northern and Middle sectors of the country will remain dry and hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibilities of 4km – 6km.
The coastline will be slightly hazy today with hot afternoon temperatures.
Misty conditions will reduce visibility as low as 3km in the early hours of the morning, improving g to about 6km as the day progresses.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)
