Today’s Weather Forecast – December 27, 2022

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hazy weather is expected over most parts of the country this morning with visibility ranging from 4km to 8km.

Southern sector will experience slightly hazy conditions from the afternoon period into the evening with a visibility range of 5km to 9km.

Slightly hazy weather is expected over northern sector in the afternoon, and hazy weather during the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

